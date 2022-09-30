Senco launches campaign to promote lightweight jewellery

30 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Senco Gold & Diamonds, the jewellery retailer from Eastern India, has launched a new Durga collection – a lightweight gold and diamond jewellery collection under its Everlite brand to celebrate the spirit of the Durga Puja and Navratri.

Commenting on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said: “Durga Puja, this year is extra special because it is the first one after receiving the prestigious heritage tag from Unesco. Our Everlite Durga collection is crafted for the modern Indian woman. The inspiration for our lightweight collection comes from the various aspects of life that the working women espouse. We are confident that this Durga Puja, our Everlite collection would be the preferred choice for all the women stepping out for pandal-hopping and more!”