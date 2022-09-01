Scaler releases new brand film

01 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Scaler by InterviewBit, a tech upskilling startup, has released a new brand film. Conceptualised by creative agency The Womb, the campaign highlights the importance of producing capable techies experienced at tackling Data Science & Machine Learning (DS & ML). Scaler has also partnered with Asia Cup on Disney+Hotstar as an associate sponsor to promote the new campaign.

Said Rahul Karthikeyan, Chief Marketing Officer, Scaler & InterviewBit, elaborating the rationale behind the brand film: “With organisations across industries either migrating towards digital or placing more emphasis on its digital verticals, a good majority of the issues these organisations face now need to be dealt with digitally. This shift towards digital has given rise to a need for skilled talents capable of handling data causing a shortage of Data Scientists and Machine Learning experts on a global scale. Addressing this need for data-driven problem solvers is crucial for streamlining day-to-day operations in any organisation. And that is exactly what this brand film represents. By drawing parallels between a dashing bull-fighter and an upskilled coder, we attempt to showcase not just the glamorous pay on offer to Data Scientists today but also the charisma and confidence with which these professionals can tackle seemingly tricky tasks.”