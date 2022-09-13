Samsung Ads India expands team with three new hires

13 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Samsung Ads India, the advertising division of Samsung Electronics and TV manufacturer, has announced three new hires across its sales and finance team, including into the newly created analytics and insights manager role.

Abhinav Dhimam joins as Analytics and Insights Manager, Sahil Nanda also joins the team as Client Solutions Manager and Bushra Ansari assumes a newly created Finance and Business Operation Manager position.

Said Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director India and South East Asia at Samsung Ads: “Demand for CTV in India continues to grow, and at Samsung Ads we are focused on building a team that unlocks CTV’s full potential for advertisers in India. The new additions to the team we have announced today, bring with them valuable expertise that will further our expansion, and position, in the market.”