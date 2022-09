Salman in new campaign of Lux Innerwear

02 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Lux Industries Limited has rolled out a brand-new campaign ‘Sabko Maangta Hai’, featuring actor Salman Khan. The objective is to revamp Lux Venus brand in the hosiery industry.

Speaking on the campaign, Udit Todi, Executive Director, Lux Industries, said: “We wanted to reposition Lux Venus as India’s highest selling and most loved vest brand – and who better to justify this positioning than India’s biggest and most loved superstar, Salman Khan! We hope the campaign resonates with Salman Khan’s fans and the greater audience at large. Lux Industries, which enjoys a premium reputation and trust among its existing and prospective consumers aims to reinforce the brand’s commitment to the core of quality and comfort while also expanding its business portfolio in Indian market over the next few years.”