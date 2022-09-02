Research & Ranking launches campaign

02 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Research & Ranking, equity investment advisory firm and part of the Equentis Group, launched its #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch campaign. The investor education campaign aims to echo the importance of investing in Equities as a preferred and hassle-free option to create wealth for the next generation (Equity is the new gold/new property). The campaign has been conceptualised, created, and directed by Smart Magic Productions.

Speaking on the launch, Manish Goel, Founder and Director, Research & Ranking, said: “At Research & Ranking, we have always upheld the importance of educating our customers in their investing journey. Informed InvestoRR plays a key role in delivering powerful insights that investors should consume to make informed investing decisions. Through a series of two films, #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch aims to make Indians realize that even those who have traditionally invested in conventional assets are beginning to believe in the value offered by equities. Additionally, the films portray that the next generation should begin their investing journey early. The films use emotional moments to highlight that equity investing in the digital era is simple and hassle-free.”

Added Chandramani Jangde, Director, Smart Magic Productions: “The campaign addresses the common myths that Indians have when it comes to investing in Equities. The earlier generations have largely invested in physical assets such as gold or real estate. But with changing times there has been a shift in mindset about how other asset classes like Equities can help your dreams come true!”