Rajdeepak Das is Chairman of Publicis’s South Asia Creative Council

14 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Groupe has announced the launch of its Creative Council for South Asia, which, note a communique, will “further strengthen the group’s inspiring, truly remarkable creativity that transforms brands and businesses”.

Das will continue to be CEO and CCO of Leo Burnett South Asia, in addition to his current role will be the Chairman of this Creative Council, South Asia.

Said Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe: “At Publicis Groupe, we have a tremendous roster of brands, scaled capabilities across design, experience, data and technology, the finest talent pool and the Power of One. There is no better time than now to bring all these together and partner our clients in building truly Epic Work and Epic Brands. Rajdeepak who apart from being a dynamic and gifted Creative Leader, has been the force behind many famous, iconic campaigns for leading brands and has pivoted Leo Burnett India to top position among creative agencies in the country today; he was but a natural choice for this role.”

Added Das: “It’s an honour to lead The Creative Council for Publicis Groupe South Asia. The Council will use the power of brand purpose and new-age creativity to bring positive impact to people’s lives. The Council will help pedigreed brands to collaborate closely with the world-class talent of the Groupe. I can’t wait to get started and look forward to leading a power-packed Council that is going to create next-generation solutions.”