Rajat Sharma quits NBDA as President

16 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Veteran broadcaster Rajat Sharma has decided to relinquish the Presidentship of News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), according to sources. Sharma, it is said, wants to focus his energies on creating new shows including reviving his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

The NBDA Board is likely to meet soon to elect a new President.

At the time of writing, we couldn’t confirm the news with either Sharma or the NBDA, but will update this as soon as we hear from them.