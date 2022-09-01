Rahul Dravid to endorse LaunchMyCareer

01 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Career guidance service platform LaunchMyCareer (LMC) has announced Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador. Dravid will feature in LMC’s upcoming 360° campaigns, propelling LMC to expand its pan-India reach. The platform has been officially launched and can be accessed at launchmycareer.com.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Aggarwal, MD, and Co-Founder of LaunchMyCareer said: “We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with one of India’s most iconic sportspersons and celebrities, Mr. Rahul Dravid. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us.”