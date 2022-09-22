Rahul Dravid partners with Abbott to launch new Ensure

21 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Abbott, the global healthcare company, has announced the launch of new Ensure with HMB – a new formulation to support Indians as they age. Rahul Dravid, will lead Abbott’s #MusclesMatter campaign, which increases awareness of the importance of muscles and addresses nutritional needs amongst adults

Said Swati Dalal, general manager of Abbott’s nutrition business in India: ”Ageing is inevitable, but muscle loss and weakness doesn’t have to be. Muscle loss is the aging factor that’s rarely discussed, and few adults realise the impact our muscles have on our health as we age. Abbott has been pioneering research in science-based nutrition and by introducing the new Ensure with HMB, we hope to help Indian adults thrive.”