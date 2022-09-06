Publicis WW appoints Nitin Sharma as Senior VP & Head of Client Services

05 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Publicis Worldwide India, part of the Publicis Groupe network in India, has strengthened its leadership team and announced the appointment of Nitin Sharma as Senior Vice President and Head of Client Services. Sharma will be based out of Mumbai and report to Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis Worldwide India.

Before joining Publicis Worldwide, he was heading marketing strategy for UAE Exchange (now Unimoni). Welcoming Sharma to the agency, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Publicis Worldwide, India said: “While we reinvent ourselves to cater to the evolving marketing landscape, it is imperative to have the sound backing of a team that will drive this momentum forward for us. Towards that goal, we are glad to have someone of the calibre of Nitin Sharma who comes on board with domain expertise that is rich and pragmatic. His strong ability to direct and lead brands to a reputable position in the marketplace while possessing qualitative and admirable leadership skills bode well for our momentum in the long run.”