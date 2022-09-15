Partha Sinha is Ad Club President, again

14 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

The Advertising Club announced the Managing Committee for 2022-2023, at its 68th Annual General Meeting. Partha Sinha, President – Response Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been re-elected to lead the body. Managing Committee members were elected unopposed.

Speaking about the appointment, Sinha said: “I am honoured to be re-elected as the President of The Advertising Club. In spite of being extraordinarily challenging, the last 24 months of the pandemic gave us an opportunity to innovate and deliver some of the most impactful engagement initiatives. From the first-ever online edition of the Effie Awards that created a new benchmark for virtual events and the in-person Emvies that was attended by more than 1000 media enthusiasts, to raising the bar on Abby’s Awards by associating with the One Show and collaborating with the United Nations on Unstereotype Alliance – the team exemplified excellence with each activity. I am thankful to the team we’ve worked with and look forward to working closely with them again to take The Advertising Club to newer heights.”

The officebearers of The Advertising Club for 2022-2023 are:

1. Partha Sinha: President

2. Rana Barua: Vice President

3. Shashi Sinha: Secretary

4. Mitrajit Bhattacharya: Joint Secretary

5. Dr Bhaskar Das: Treasurer

Also in the managing committee are:

1. Prasanth Kumar

2. Vikram Sakhuja

3. Ajay Kakar

4. Debabrata Mukherjee

5. Rahul Johri

6. Aditya Swamy

7. Manasi Narasimhan

In addition, a few industry professionals have been co-opted in the MC:

1. Punitha Arumugam

2. Sonia Huria

3. Pradeep Dwivedi

Partho Dasgupta will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President.

In a communique, the Ad Club has also given a list of industrypersons who will “continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments”:

1. Avinash Pant

2. Raj Nayak

3. Ajay Chandwani

4. Sapangeet Rajwant

5. Namrata Tata

6. Rathi Gangappa

7. Sidharth Rao

8. Alok Lall

9. Vikas Khanchandani

10. Malcolm Raphael