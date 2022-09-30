OTTplay rolls out TVC for AI-powered content navigation

By Our Staff

OTTplay, the TV shows and movies recommendation platform, has announced the launch of personalised AI-based feature that recommends content from a library of over 65,000+ web-series, movies and shows, 18+ genres and across many languages. The platform has tapped into the latest AI-powered technology and developed the feature in-house to equip audiences with smart recommendations. The platform aspires to democratize content offered across OTT platforms by handing thus empowering the users to discover content they are most likely to enjoy.

Commenting on the latest AI-based feature, Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO – OTTplay said: “As category creators, OTTplay’s latest AI-powered technology has revolutionised content navigation in India’s OTT ecosystem. We are razor focused on providing audiences with the convenience to discover and consume content from across OTT platforms. Our recommendation engine analyses user activity on the platform that aims to showcase curated content based on user preferences making the content consumption experience seamless.”