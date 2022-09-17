OnePlus TVC with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

16 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

OnePlus has unveiled the ‘Better Together’ campaign with actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. The campaign was conceptualised by Utsav Gokhani, Manager – Content, Social Media and Online Community at OnePlus and created in partnership with Media Monks. The ad film was directed by Suraj Wanvari.

Commenting on the campaign, Ishita Grover, Director – Marketing Communications, OnePlus India said: “At OnePlus India, our community is at the heart of all our efforts. As a brand, we are always invested towards delivering the best for our community. While we are excited to deliver the best of smart TV technology which offers unparalleled connected ecosystem experience, we also want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life. And much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. With this thought, we launched the “Better Together” campaign. We wanted to provide our community with a delightful insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs for once, and thereby offer them a thought-provoking perspective to digital consumption. And we hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this unique ad film and resonate with our campaign voice.”

Added Saurabh Kapoor, Director of Brand and Category Management, OnePlus India: “Through the ‘Better Together’ campaign, our intent is to further strengthen the relationship with our community and help them make mindful choices in life. It is this very relationship that was the impetus behind OnePlus’ emergence as the fasting growing smart TV brand in India H1 2022 with a 123% YoY growth rate, and today, OnePlus is among the top 3 smart TV brands in the overall TV market in India in Q2 2022, as per the latest Counterpoint report. It is our community’s trust and support that has led to our success. And therefore, through campaign efforts like “Better Together”, we hope to also help our community derive a better quality of life with their loved ones”.