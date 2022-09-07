Octa sponsors Kho Kho team

07 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Octa, an investment-focused educational platform, recently sponsored the Kho Kho team Telugu Yoddhas, one of the six teams playing in the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) League season.

Said Sujoy Ganguly, Business and Marketing Head at GMR Sports, the Telugu Yoddhas’ franchisor: ‘Kho Kho is an emerging professional sport that provides a window of opportunity for young talents across the country. We are grateful to Octa for their effort in supporting us and, consequently, the sport itself. Together we bring closer the day when Kho Kho is known and loved all over the world.”