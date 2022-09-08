National Foundation for India appoints Narayan Devanathan

08 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

The National Foundation for India (NFI) an independent grant making organisation, has announced the appointment of Narayan Devanathan, former Chief Client Officer of Dentsu International India, as its Chief Strategy & Communications Officer.

NFI was founded in 1992 by Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam and M.S. Swaminathan – the two key architects of the Green Revolution, along with Dr Kamla Chowdhry, a pioneering educationist and institution builder.

Speaking on the appointment, Biraj Patnaik, Executive Director of NFI said: “As a key cog in the wheel of civil society, NFI has been strengthening hundreds of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for the past three decades to function at the intersection of the state, market and citizens. As India moves forward, our job is to help all three actors—government, corporates and citizens—ensure as few people as possible are left behind, by law, by culture or by community. I’m delighted to have Narayan come on board this journey and help shape the narrative to create greater impact not just for NFI but for all the stakeholders in this critical movement.”