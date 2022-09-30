Narayana Health unveils digital film for World Heart Day

29 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Narayana Health healthcare chain unveiled its World Heart Day Campaign titled ‘Thoda Dil, Thoda Heart’. A musical take on life, the digital film celebrates life and encourages a rounded approach to stay fit and healthy.

Elaborating on the campaign, Ashish Bajaj, Chief Marketing Officer, Narayana Health, said: “There is a misconception about healthy living, it is often portrayed as giving up. It is not true, healthy living is actually living our life to our heart’s content in a comprehensive and conscious manner. And that is what we want to communicate through this campaign. Our aim is to connect with our audience emotionally by taking inspiration from their day-to-day life and educate them on the need of adopt a lifestyle that helps them to prevent any kind of heart ailments.”