MX Player inks partnership with Lionsgate

13 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Video on Demand platform MX Player has entered into a partnership with Lionsgate OTT service provider to bring premium Hollywood movies, including award-winning titles across genres.

Through this association, MX Player consumers in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives will now have access to 50+ Hollywood blockbuster films dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in a year.

Speaking on the association, Mansi Shrivastav, Senior Vice President – Content Acquisitions & Alliances, MX Player said: “At MX Player, we are invested in our consumers. As the second largest entertainment ecosystem across the globe, we have continually and consistently brought diverse content to the platform across genres, formats and languages. Our partnership with Lionsgate allows us to bring some of the most popular and commercially acclaimed Hollywood films to our viewers in their local languages. This partnership also enables us to attract new users to the platform while consolidating our existing audience base. We are thrilled with this alliance and look forward to working closely with the team at Lionsgate to make more Hollywood content available for users in the region.”

Speaking on the partnership, Gayathiri Guliani, VP, Licensing and Content Partnerships, Lionsgate added: “Lionsgate has been bullish for its compelling content slate, and we are delighted to partner with MX Player as this will multiply our consumption, reaching out to maximum viewer base. It’s all about genre-diversification, breaking language barriers and having the best stories to watch. This alliance is all set to grow with multiple Lionsgate titles made available on the platform, spoiling viewers for choice.”