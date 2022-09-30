Motilal Oswal unveils film to promote new fund offering

29 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. (MOAMC) has launched a new digital film to create visibility for its newly launched product, the Motilal Oswal Gold & Silver ETFs Fund of Funds, during the ongoing festive season. Conceptualized and executed by De Works Communications Pvt Ltd., the campaign film aims to reiterate the unique proposition of the company’s only passive fund based on precious metals.

Speaking on the film Aditya Singh, Vice President, Head of Marketing, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company Ltd. said, “With the festive season around the corner, we felt that we have the perfect setup to promote a product based on Gold & Silver. It’s a time of the year when investors are looking to purchase these metals in lieu of the upcoming festivities, so we thought maybe the idea of adding some to their portfolio might be of great interest to them. We are all aware of how important these metals are from a cultural & traditional standpoint but the industrial use is a lesser known fact to the general investor. Therefore, we felt that it is essential for us to highlight both aspects of these metals, the traditional appeal as well as the probability of them being exciting investment prospects. What we were left with was a film that was decorated in the Indian festive garb with light humour, charm, and a very relatable theme for the audience. ”

Added Nitin Mali – Creative Director, De Works Communications Pvt Ltd.: “The brief from the team was precise and crisp! We were excited with the prospect and grateful to have the opportunity to work with the team at MOAMC. As a production unit, we had no difficulties in getting ourselves aligned with the vision of the project and that really did help us deliver to the team’s delight. We’ve also been completely cognizant of the fact that a film like this does carry the onus of accurately depicting the festive traditions of our wonderful culture and we believe the end product did deliver unto this promise.”