Motilal Oswal unveils campaign to promote Research 360

14 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) has launched a campaign to promote its new app, Research 360 – a financial market research and analysis platform.

Speaking on the film, Varun Mundra, Vice President, Brand & Product Marketing, said: “Taking our Phygital promise ahead, Research 360 takes advantage of Motilal Oswal’s expertise of 35 years in the equity market and democratises access to solid research. Through this film, we have tried to build strong awareness to why one should research before and not after investment that helps them take informed decisions that are right for them.”