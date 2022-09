Mirror Now gets Shreya Dhoundial as its Exec Ed

02 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Mirror Now has appointed Shreya Dhoundial as its Executive Editor. In her role, Dhoundial will host the channel’s flagship show, The Urban Debate at 8 pm and will be an integral part of the editorial leadership team. Based out of Mirror Now’s Noida office, she will report to Nikunj Garg, Managing Editor, Mirror Now.

Said Garg: “We are delighted to welcome Shreya to the Mirror Now team. With an in-depth understanding of the real essence of news, Shreya truly embodies Mirror Now’s brand ethos and is a valuable addition in fortifying the brand’s narrative of delivering news stories that influence, engage and impact. Raising national interest on critical topics like women safety, gender equality, energy crisis, gaps in urban infrastructure and climate change, ‘The Urban Debate’ is a highly viewed and critically appreciated news show that has redefined the prime-time news landscape. I am confident that Shreya with her sharp journalistic acumen and domain expertise, will take the show to new heights and lead national issues with a clear agenda of impacting change.”