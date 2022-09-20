Mindshare appoints Mausami Prasad as National Head of Strategy & Insights

Mindshare India has appointed Mausami Prasad, National Head – Strategy & Insights. Prasad will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia.

Said Lakhani:: “We are glad to have someone as experienced as Mausami on our team. Today, our clients are focusing on integrated strategies to grow their businesses. The expertise Mausami brings to Mindshare will allow us to continue to support clients by crafting insight-driven approaches. I am certain that Mausami will play a pivotal role in the brand transformation journey for our clients.”

Added Prasad: “I believe in earning the leadership that I have been entrusted with and would love to create winning journeys with my team. I am excited to join Mindshare, an industry leader in shaping creative strategies for its brands and clients to help them achieve their goals. I am thrilled about this opportunity, and I would like to thank the team for believing in me. I look forward to contributing to Mindshare’s ‘good growth’ journey by creating exclusive strategies for our clients.”