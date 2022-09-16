Mindshare amps up its Performance Marketing Team

15 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Mindshare India has appointed Sam Thomas, Head – Performance & Product, India along with his team; Rehan Ali as Partner – Performance (North and East), Atishay Agrawal as Senior Director – Performance (South), and Pratishtha Dehariya as Partner – Performance (West).

Said Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia: “As we observe massive acceleration of digital adoption by consumers, it is imperative for us to deliver full funnel integrated products for our clients. Strengthening our performance capability further is a step in right direction. The expertise Sam and his team bring to Mindshare will allow us to continue supporting clients with their digital capabilities and performance excellence. I am certain that this team will play a pivotal role in the brand transformation journey for our clients and will drive Mindshare’s ‘Good Growth’ proposition for them.’’