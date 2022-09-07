Meenakshi Menon joins Icogz as Chairperson

06 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Meenakshi Menon has joined the board of Icogz, a business intelligence platform, as Chairperson.

On the recent association with Icogz, Menon said: “Over the years my objective has been to deliver data driven actionable insights helping brands and businesses. That continues to be an area that fascinates me given the seismic shifts in the market place. Brand-owners today are drowning in data, that’s probably why the term Data lake! Unfortunately the digital world encourages silos given the fact that the two biggest players have walled gardens with restricted access. When I saw what Icogz had done in combining independent sources of data and establishing causal patterns across disparate data sets it was truly a Eureka moment. For me it’s a fantastic opportunity to help a young dynamic team grow their business while helping brand owners, a constituency I have worked with for the last 40+ years. I have always believed in walking the talk and thus the investment, as not only do I believe in the product but also the team behind the product and their vision to build a truly world class product.”

Added Amit Tripathi, Founder & Managing Director: “It gives me immense pleasure and honour to have Meenakshi on board as Chairperson of Icogz. Icogz has been a dream cherished for a while, and today is arguably one of the foremost Data AI tools in the industry. Having known Meenakshi for over two decades, it is extremely encouraging to associate with her and carve growth strategies for taking icogz® to the next level. We are currently engaged with some of the biggest brands across the World to build actionable intelligence and insights in their business, and under Meenakshi’s mentorship we hope to make a meaningful difference to their bottom lines as well as business growth.”