Media Mantra bags PR mandate for QualiTest in India

20 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

QualiTtest Group, provider of AI-powered engineering services, has appointed Media Mantra as its strategic PR Agency for India. The agency will oversee all aspects of communication and messaging for QualiTest, including corporate reputation management, brand awareness and key stakeholder outreach.

Said Rajesh Subramony Managing Director – India, QualiTest group: “India is a strategic pivot for QualiTest and we have increased our presence and operations in this region significantly over the past year. At this critical juncture, we are pleased to partner with Media Mantra team to bolster our communication and messaging, execute campaigns and support us in the next phase of growth in India.”

Added Pooja Pathak, Co-Founder & Director, Media Mantra: “We are delighted to be partnering with QualiTest. As strategic partners, we intend to deploy our vast knowledge and expertise to execute innovative, disruptive, and high-impact public relations campaigns that will help increase awareness and positively impact the business goals of QualiTest”.