Mankind Pharma launches new campaign

23 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Mankind Pharma has launched a campaign for its new condom brand Epic Condoms. It is designed to introduce and make consumers aware of the new brand from condom brand i.e. Manforce Condoms. The campaign is specifically focused on the Delhi NCR region.

Speaking on the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, Associate Vice President- Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said: “We have launched a premium product in the market. Thus, an intensive campaign was required to make customers aware of the new offering. The thought behind having a 360-degree campaign is to increase its visibility in the market while highlighting its unique features to help the audience know about the offerings. The newly launched Epic condoms, curated to intensify the love-making session with long-lasting pleasurable moments, needed intensive campaign to match up to the premium market segment that it caters to.”