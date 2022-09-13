Madison Infinity wins Polycab mandate

12 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Madison Media Infinity, a unit of Madison World, has won the media AOR for Polycab India Ltd. The account was won in a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations.

On this association, Nilesh Malani, President and CMO, Polycab India Ltd., said: “We are excited to partner with Madison Media Infinity as our media AOR agency and look forward to their expertise across the media spectrum which includes media strategy, planning, buying and partnership. This association will help us in our future growth and brand building.”

Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Infinity, said “In Polycab’s endeavour to be the leading electrical solutions provider, we’re pleased to join forces. Creating amazing work along with Team Polycab will be an incredible experience for us and we look forward to working with them on this journey of growth and success.”