Madhuri is brand ambassador for Godrej Magic Handwash

22 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Godrej Magic, the personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), has announced that actor Madhuri Dixit is the brand ambassador for its Godrej Magic Handwash powder-to-liquid handwash. The brand also launched a new TVC conceptualised by Creativeland Asia that showcases Madhuri highlighting the features of this sustainably viable hygiene product.

Speaking about this association, Somashree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited said: “Godrej Magic Handwash is a first-of-its-kind product that is a leap in innovation and sustainability in hygiene category. This product has made adopting a hygienic lifestyle easy, affordable, and fun. Godrej Magic has already taken over 1/5th of the Indian handwash market by volume. We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit onboard the Magic brand for the journey ahead. This brand affiliation with Madhuri will further help us penetrate deeper into the Indian market creating accessibility and promoting a germ-free India.”