Madan Bahal inducted into Page Hall of Fame

01 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Madan Bahal, Co-founder and Managing Director of Adfactors PR will be inducted into the Page Hall of Fame at the Page Annual Conference on September 18 in Chicago. This recognises lifetime achievement in corporate communication by individuals who have made a significant impact on the enterprises they have served or counselled.

Said Maril Gagen MacDonald, founder and CEO of Gagen MacDonald and chair of the Page Honors Committee: “Madan’s strategic and reputation management counsel is sought after by many CEOs of the most prominent Indian companies, including the Tata Group, the Mahindra Group and the Godrej Group,” “They rely on him for guidance on the most pressing issues affecting their corporate reputation, corporate governance, sustainability and business strategy, including virtually every major merger and acquisition transaction in recent years.”

Recent inductees to the Page Hall of Fame include PR Pioneer and Civil Rights Leader Ofield Dukes, Maril Gagen MacDonald, founder and CEO of Gagen MacDonald and Dave Samson, Vice Chairman of Corporate Affairs at Edelman.