Locomotive Global appoints Roshni Ghosh as Producer

12 Sep,2022

Locomotive Global Media has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of Roshni Ghosh as Producer for the company’s original films and series. The appointment is with immediate effect.

Ghosh will work closely with Sunder Aaron and Kanupriya Iyer to identify interesting new projects and collaborators for shows and films for the company,

Speaking on the new appointment, Sunder Aaron, Co-founder, and principal of Locomotive Global Inc., said: “We are delighted to welcome Roshni to LGM. It’s not enough to identify and develop exceptional ideas for original films and series, and it is equally important that you be able to promote, sell and produce the projects based on these ideas. We know Roshni to be a professional who operates effectively and efficiently across the whole value chain of our production business. Quite simply she is an outstanding creative executive who gets things done! Her appointment comes at a crucial point as we move towards an important phase of growth in the business.”