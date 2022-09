Kalyan Jewellers unveils Pujo Collection in campaign

26 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Kalyan Jewellers is celebrating Durga Puja with the launch of its updated Sankalp collection, unveiled through a new digital ad film.

The campaign features the brand’s regional ambassador for the state of West Bengal – Ritabhari Chakraborty. Directed by Satarupa Sanyal, Ritabhari Chakraborty’s mother, the 40-sec ad film eulogises the divine feminine around us – her Shakti, her aura and her grace.

Notes a communique: “Sankalp, the refined collection of traditional jewellery, truly symbolizes the essence of the Goddess Durga through an extensive range of designs that include gorgeous handcrafted jewels in yellow-gold with enamel Meenakari work such as Panch Noli, Sonar Haar, Jui Haar and bangles, Ratanchur, Kaan Pasha and Angti ring, making them a perfect blend of classical artistry and intricately designed jewellery.”