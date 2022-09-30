Honda Motorcycle & Scooter unveils its new campaign

By Our Staff

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled its new campaign for its scooter Activa, titled ‘Scooter Bole Toh Activa’. Conceptualised by Hakuhodo Wyng (a unit of Hakuhodo International India), an advertising and marketing solutions company, the campaign comprises a song with words from regional languages.

Said Shobhit Mathur, Managing Partner and Creative Head, Hakuhodo Wyng: “Conceptualising this campaign was a unique experience – the creative idea was hidden in the brief itself, but to dig it up and to shape it into a full-fledged campaign was a challenge our team took up successfully. HMSI wanted to show how Activa has been such an integral part of Indian lives that it has become synonymous with the word, ‘Scooter’. So we gave the campaign a very Indian feel – diverse lifestyle yet similar values, and common love for Activa!”