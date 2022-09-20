Hindware launches new TVC

By Our Staff

Household sanitaryware brand Hindware has rolled out a new television commercial campaign – ‘Go Larger Than Life’ featuring actor Tamanna Bhatia and wrestler Khali for its tiles segment from Hindware Italian Collection. This is the first ever TVC from Hindware Italian Collection since the company has forayed into the tiles segment.

The campaign features a series of multilingual films across languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam to reach consumers across India.

Speaking about the campaign, Udhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited, said: “We’re pleased to launch our new brand campaign film for Hindware Italian Tiles, ‘Go Larger Than Life’. As a brand, our efforts have always been to introduce new products keeping in mind the consumer demands. In the last decade, the ceramic tiles industry has been growing steadily, aided by increased spending on housing reconstruction rapid urbanization and shift in consumer preferences. Owing to the growth, we are pleased to introduce our range of extra-large premium range of experiential tiles for the discerning consumer.”