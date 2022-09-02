Himalaya Wellness rolls out new TVC campaign

02 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Himalaya Wellness Company has launched a new TVC campaign for its Pure Hands Tulsi Purifying Hand Wash. Pure Hands wash. The TVC reminds parents to let their children explore and get their hands dirty without worrying about their hand hygiene. The campaign is created by 82.5 Communications.

Commenting on the campaign, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director – Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said: “As a brand committed to spreading wellness and health, the ‘Let Kids Be Kids’ campaign by Himalaya Pure Hands Tulsi Purifying Hand Wash is an integral part of our endeavour to see ‘Wellness in every Home and Happiness in every Heart.’ Our hope is to inspire parents to let their children explore the world around them and keep an eye on their hand hygiene at the same time, as they inculcate in them the habit of washing hands properly.”

Added Naveen Raman, Senior Vice President & Branch Head – South, 82.5 Communications: “Our endeavour was to find the right balance between brand values and category codes. Protection is the foremost need in this category. We married it seamlessly with care and warmth, which are the true values of brand Himalaya. It was crucial to emphasize Himalaya’s supremacy in herbal medicine strongly in the market promise.”