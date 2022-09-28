Hero MotoCorp rolls out ‘Grand Indian Festival of Trust’

28 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

To mark the beginning of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp, manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced the launch of Hero GIFT- the Grand Indian Festival of Trust. The theme for the mega-campaign this year is ‘India, Let’s Celebrate, Phir Se Dil Se’, which reflects the excitement with which families in the country are preparing for the normal festive season after a hiatus of two years.

Commenting on the initiative, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said: “Serving the personal mobility needs of 100 million+ customers, Hero MotoCorp has been considered a trusted member of Indian families. We are hopeful that the Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement. This will be accompanied with thrilling new benefits that reaffirm customer trust, allowing them to take home iconic Hero products and the love and happiness that comes along with them.”