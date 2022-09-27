HDFC Life launches film to emphasise personal insurance

27 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

HDFC Life Insurance has launched a campaign focussing on term life insurance. The film is based on the real-life story of Shail Gaurav, who is a Covid-19 survivor and also a policyholder of HDFC Life.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Vishal Subharwal, CMO and Head E-commerce & Digital Business, HDFC Life, said: “Enabling the family’s financial security in one’s absence is an important task. Recent experiences of untimely deaths have accentuated this need. The purchase of term life insurance is linked to a harsh reality, and it is human nature to avoid unpleasant conversations. Through our campaign, we see the product from the eyes of a survivor. We believe this could be a wake-up call for those individuals who have not yet realised the criticality of term life insurance or are still procrastinating about having one. We also encourage the young working Indians to secure themselves and their families financially at a nominal cost.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “HDFC Life has always focused on the importance of planning to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances. Our latest film reiterates this message. Taking inspiration from a true story, the film narrates through a heart-warming father-child moment, no matter how uncertain the future maybe, you can secure your loved ones through timely financial planning.”