Hazoorilal Legacy Jewellers marks 70 years with a campaign

28 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Hazoorilal Legacy Jewellers has announces the launch of its brand campaign campaign 2022-23 featuring actor Tara Sutaria as its Brand Ambassador.

Commenting on the association, Ramesh Narang, Director, Hazoorilal Legacy said: “We’re delighted to continue our brand story with Tara as she epitomises the brand values and its design language magnificently. Hazoorilal Legacy stands for classic and timeless jewellery and Tara has showcased the essence of it with honesty and intense conviction in the Brand Campaign marking our 70th year as pioneers of jewellery design in India.”