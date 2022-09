Havells unveils latest campaign for Kerala

Havells India Limited has announced its latest campaign for Kerala market to promote its kitchen appliance range around Onam. The campaign includes a series of 4 digital films features regional celebrity Mamta Mohan Das.

Talking about the campaign, Rajiv Kenue, Executive Vice President-Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India, said: “Kitchen is the heart of every Indian household. In India, food and festivities go hand in hand. Every occasion is celebrated with a distinct set of delicacies from each region. Onam is the biggest festival in the state of Kerala, and we are proud to welcome such a talented celebrity, Mamta into the Havells family at this auspicious time. With our latest digital campaign around Onam, we aim to celebrate the true taste and essence of good food by showcasing how cooking can be effortless and full of fun, with the help of Kitchen appliances.”