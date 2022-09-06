Havas Life Sorento appoints John Mathew as President

05 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Havas Life Sorento (HLS), the health division agency of Havas Group India, has announced the appointment of John Mathew as President.

As a part of his role, Mathew will oversee the HLS business in collaboration with the Global Havas Health & You (HHY) team. He will support Sangeeta Barde, Managing Director, Havas Life Sorento, in further building the agency’s perception and position in the market.

Speaking about the appointment, Barde said: “Havas Life Sorento has been witnessing a robust growth trajectory on the back of innovative campaigns over the last few years. We’re delighted to welcome John on board as we continue to grow further, breaking barriers and disrupting conventions for the health of brands, businesses, and people through purposeful and meaningful work.”

Added Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India: “I am delighted with the progress and the growth we have made with Havas Life Sorento in the last few years with Sangeeta at the helm. It became pertinent to further bolster the leadership team of the agency and I am glad John has taken on this profile. I wish him all the best and welcome him to the Havas Family.”

Mathew was until recently part of Glenmark as Head – Digital & Multichannel Marketing.