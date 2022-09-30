Gubbare partners CRY, pledges Rs 5 for every post on FB & Insta

30 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Gubbare, the kids’ entertainment channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, has pledged to fight against the evils engulfing our children and hindering their future. The channel has partnered with Child Rights and You (CRY), with an objective to inspire children to be a part of the good army with Akul and Nakul, the protagonists of the channel’s new original – Akul Nakul – The Asuras. For every post on Instagram or Facebook, the channel will donate Rs. 5 (Indian rupee five) to CRY.

Notes a communique: “The campaign kicks off on October 1, 2022 and will go on for three weeks (till October 22) focusing on creating a “good asuras” army of children by helping drive awareness, unity, and action among the network’s employees, viewers, and beyond.