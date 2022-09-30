Today's Top Stories
- Avinash Pandey is IAA India President
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s International Podcast Day today (Sept 30). With just 24 hours in a day and so little time to consume so many types of content, how often do you get yourself to listen to podcasts?
- Anyone bothered about rising inflation, stockmarket tanking, and rupee falling?
- Gubbare partners CRY, pledges Rs 5 for every post on FB & Insta
- Senco launches campaign to promote lightweight jewellery
- Shoppers Stop ropes in Yami Gautam for Diwali
- NS Rajan takes charge at ASCI
- OTTplay rolls out TVC for AI-powered content navigation
Videos