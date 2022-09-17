Grapes wins digital AOR mandate of Maharishi Ayurveda

16 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Maharishi Ayurveda has awarded its Digital AOR Mandate to Grapes, an integrated marketing agency. The agency won the mandate following a multi-agency pitch for the German market. The team from New Delhi will service the account.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Wahi, Head of Global Marketing & Digital Business for Maharishi Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, said: “Considering that we live in a digital age, it becomes even more essential to establish the right communication and present a comprehensive brand image. We chose Grapes to achieve this purpose as it has a niche in curating end-to-end marketing strategies which will give the desired media mileage to our brand. The collaboration will help us in widening our target audience base, in our existing and new markets we plan to foray into, and at the same time instil a strong recall value amongst the consumers for our brand.”

Added Shradha Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, of Grapes: “We are really looking forward to our association with Maharishi Ayurveda. I believe working with them will bring a new set of experiences for us. We are determined to make Maharishi Ayurveda a go-to brand amongst the cohort who aspires to live a healthy and natural life. We are in perfect alignment with the aspiration of the brand which will help us in coming up with strategies and narration that will echo the excellence of the brand in their particular category. In this, our marketing expertise will play an instrumental role in creating awareness about the brand.”