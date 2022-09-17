Godrej & Boyce salutes engineers in new campaign

16 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, rolled out a new film campaign to observe National Engineer’s Day (Sept 15). Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the film pays tribute to the diverse engineering streams which are vital in building the nation.

Commenting on the film, Mehernosh Pithawalla, Senior Vice President and Head of Brand and Strategic Insights, Godrej & Boyce said: “Engineers use their ingenuity to creatively find solutions and innovate with passion. Godrej & Boyce, an engineering conglomerate has been pioneering progress for generations credit to our engineers who believe in making the world better. From preserving the planet, to creating solutions that enable healthier lives and even supporting the country’s infrastructure the engineers at G&B have done it all. Through this film, we celebrate the contribution of every engineer who works tirelessly towards building the nation, preserving the planet, and enriching our lives, every day.”