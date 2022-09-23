Global retail media to touch $101bn in 2022

22 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

GroupM has released its e-commerce and retail media forecast that details the socio-economic factors contributing to the state of this space that will see it reach $101 billion in annual revenue this year, a 15% increase over 2021. The report has been penned down by Kate Scott-Dawkins, GroupM’s global director of business intelligence.

Here are some of the highlights of the report:

• 2022: Global retail media is likely to reach $101 billion in 2022 (15% higher than a year ago) and will surpass $160 billion in annual revenue in five years’ time.

• We estimate global e-commerce to make up 19% of global retail sales in 2022, growing to 25% by 2027.

• Retail media ad revenue represented 18% of global digital advertising revenue in 2021 and 11% of total global ad revenue.

• Twenty of the top global e-commerce companies accounted for 67% of global e-commerce sales in 2021.

• We estimate global e-commerce sales of $5.4 trillion dollars this year

• China and the U.S. alone will make up 52% of that figure

• Nearly 61% of the total, $3.3 trillion, can be attributed to just seven markets: the U.S., China, Japan, Germany, the U.K., Canada and Australia.

Here are the Top 7 country e-commerce figures:

1. China – Estimated e-commerce market growth in 2022 of 5.6%, slower than last year’s growth of 10%.

2. S. – Estimated e-commerce market growth in 2022 of 25%.

3. K. – Estimated e-commerce market decline in 2022 of 3.6%, a reversal from last year’s growth of 15%.

4. Germany – Estimated e-commerce market growth in 2022 of 14%, slightly faster than last year’s growth of 12% and above the three-year pre-pandemic average of 10%.

5. Japan – Estimated e-commerce market growth in 2022 of 12%, above last year’s growth of 8.9%.

6. Canada – Estimated e-commerce market growth of 10.1%, below last year’s growth of 17.3%.

7. Australia – Estimated e-commerce market growth of 8.4%, below last year’s growth of 24%.