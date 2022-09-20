Flipkart engages with over 45 influencers

20 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Flipkart unveiled its latest influencer campaign #FlipkartShoppingMela. The homegrown e-commerce marketplace aims to further expand its reach beyond Tier 2 regions.

Commenting on the campaign, Kanchan Mishra, Senior Director, Consumables (FMCG), General Merchandise and Home, Flipkart, said: “At Flipkart, we are committed to offering a high-value shopping experience to our customers by paying close attention to their dynamic needs. E-commerce shoppers in India, especially from Tier II and III markets look for quality, convenience, value-based, and reliable shopping experiences. We conceptualised the #FlipkartShoppingMela campaign ahead of the festive season, to strike a chord with Bharat and re-emphasise Flipkart as the quintessential value-driven shopping destination for everyone across the country.”