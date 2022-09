Fittr kicks off health drive

08 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Fittr, online fitness and nutrition platform, has launched a campaign to kick off the 17th edition of its flagship Transformation Challenge (TC 17).

Commenting on the launch, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr said: “The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but specially women who tend to put their health on the backburner to take care of family and work. With TC 17, we want every woman to #BreakYourBarrier and take definitive steps towards a healthier self. Only if our women are healthy, can the future generations be healthy too. We are proud to be catalysts of this change having helped transform over 1,20,000 women till now by making fitness accessible to women at their home itself, which helps them in making it a sustainable part of their long-term health goals.”