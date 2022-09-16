Emmanuel Upputuru partners ‘Recycle Man’ Dr Binesh Desai

By Our Staff

Dr Binish Desai, known as the Recycle Man of India, has joined hands with Emmanuel Upputuru’s new independently funded organisation Efgh Brand Innovations, as Chief Sustainability Officer. He will collaborate with Efgh and together provide innovative brand solutions. They aim to recycle production waste and minimize carbon footprint as much as possible. This collaboration is designed to create a path breaking sustainability movement in the industry.

Said Upputuru: “In the minds of consumers, brands have distinct personalities, and they see them as citizens with responsibilities and duties. And for brands, being environmentally conscious and supportive of a sustainable lifestyle is perhaps the most important way to demonstrate it. Binish and I have been chatting about this ever since we worked on the Novel Bed Project where we made a hospital bed out of Covid waste and donated it to a hospital. I was amazed when I visited his establishment, and completely sold on his approach. It is amazing. There is no waste that Dr. Binish can’t convert into something useful.”

Added Dr Desai: “I see India as a leading solution provider of zero waste technologies and this collaboration is a step towards that. We want to fill the eco gap where brands wish to create a sustainable difference, but don’t have a specific and eco centric team to go to. We are here to provide just that. When I met Emmanuel during our successful The Novel Bed Project we shared the same energy to do something to solve this issue and provide a true sustainable solution. We plan to disrupt the marketing industry with sustainable marketing solutions.”