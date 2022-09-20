EatFit rolls out new campaign

19 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Healthy food platform EatFit, the flagship brand of Curefoods, has launched a TVC with investor and brand ambassador Varun Dhawan and actor Mithila Palkar.

The TVC was conceptualised and written by Indian stand-up comedian Kanan Gill, and the tagline for the ad ‘Upgrade to EatFit’ was created by Purplemango India, a creative agency.

Speaking about the launch, Ankit Nagori, Founder, Curefoods said: “EatFit’s fundamental food philosophy is based on 3 principles of having zero transfats, zero white sugar, and zero artificial ingredients in its food. This food experience is specially designed for people who are health conscious and prefer ordering food online daily, and still want to eat healthy and nutritious meals every day. We ensure that we deliver delicious and healthy food with consistent quality that users can rely on. I would urge users to shift to healthy and nutritious food eating choices with EatFit.”