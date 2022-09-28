Dove rolls out #StopTheBeautyTest initiative

28 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Hindustan Unilever Limited’s Dove Beauty Soap has launched a new campaign.

Said Madhusudhan Rao, Executive Director, Beauty & Personal Care for Hindustan Unilever Limited: “Over the last 10 years, with the Dove Self-Esteem Project, we are working towards a vision where beauty is a source of confidence, not anxiety. We want to empower young girls to rise above the unjust beauty report cards given to them and be confident in their own skin. As a brand that is committed to taking tangible action to change beauty, we hope the real-life stories of young girls is an eye opener for the society to take notice leading to a behaviour change. Dove is on a mission to ensure the next generation grows up enjoying a positive relationship with the way they look.”

Added Zenobia Pithawalla, Senior Executive Creative Director & Mihir Chanchani, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy: “The ‘beauty test’ has become such an integral part of our society that it starts right from the school years for girls. Their face and body become a marksheet for society to score. In this campaign, Dove shows us the plight and the determination of the school girls to not give into this grading system. It urges society to stop the beauty test and to start building beauty confidence of young girls.”