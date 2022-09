Digitas India beefs up top deck

02 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Digitas India has made key senior-level appointments. It has appointed Mohammedullah Shaikh, aka Shariq, as Senior Vice President and Head – Tech Services while Richa Chugh has been appointed as Vice President – Media. The appointments are in line with Digitas India’s plans to strengthen its core product offerings in keeping with the increasing demand for digital technology services & media solutions from the marketplace. The duo will report to Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India.

Welcoming both to the agency, Khurana said: “Given our focus on delivering remarkable digital experiences, Richa, with her rich background in media and Shariq, with his varied experience in technology bring valuable inputs to the team. It’s also their new, interesting perspectives that are going to be instrumental in further supporting Digitas’ continued performance and execution of our growth plans. We’re thrilled to have them on board!”