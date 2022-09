Dentsu Webchutney wins MakeMyTrip mandate

02 Sep,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Webchutney, the digital creative agency from Dentsu Creative India, has won the digital mandate for MakeMyTrip. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office. As per the mandate, the agency will focus on further building MakeMyTrip’s digital presence by implementing an aggressive creative growth strategy.

Speaking on the win, Upasana Naithani, Associate Vice President, Dentsu Webchutney said: “MakeMyTrip is a big win for us, not only does it show faith by the best of the industry in our agency but also because their values align with ours, beautifully. We are very excited to work on campaigns that move both, the business, and the brand in the right direction.”

Added Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip: “Today, travellers seek more when consuming and engaging with brands across channels. Together with Denstu Webchutney, we hope to introduce new, innovative ways, and concepts that can help engage with Indian travellers, better. Our goal remains to be authentic in what we say and innovative in how we connect with the new-age traveller.”