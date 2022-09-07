Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | With NDTV likely to go the Adani way, do you think there is a business case for a left-of-centre news channel?

07 Sep,2022

We are of course referring to a large format news channel and not a internet-based offering. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the September 7 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. With NDTV likely to go the Adani way, do you think there is a business case for a left-of-centre news channel?

A. I wonder why any new channel has to start with the basic assumption of LEANINGS. Why can’t the primary motto be to reflect FACTS and well-researched opinion to help audiences make sense of the tsunami of information all around them from multiple sources.

The million dollar question, however, is how to devise a positive business model to make the initiative commercially viable. It can’t be over-dependent on AVOD. It has to be a smart (read hybrid) combination of SVOD, Freemium, AVOD etc and screen-agnostic in delivery. But the search for a viable business model presupposes unflinching commitment to quality journalism and quality distribution. The news genre in India is deeply sullied by a variety of controversies. And due to a glut in the supply side, the merit of frequency building and the context of immediacy of news genre have been relegated in the background and the genre doesn’t get what it deserves. It is high time media owners think of the audience and avoid polarised perspectives.